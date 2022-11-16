Railway Pension Investments Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 234 stocks valued at a total of $9.21Bil. The top holdings were TMO(2.73%), V(2.71%), and TXN(2.46%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 559,036 shares. The trade had a 1.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 11/16/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $242.45 per share and a market cap of $1,804.06Bil. The stock has returned -27.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-book ratio of 10.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.39 and a price-sales ratio of 8.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:PG by 388,696 shares. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.05.

On 11/16/2022, Procter & Gamble Co traded for a price of $141.799 per share and a market cap of $335.95Bil. The stock has returned -1.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble Co has a price-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-book ratio of 7.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.03 and a price-sales ratio of 4.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:TMO by 98,100 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $559.63.

On 11/16/2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc traded for a price of $533.23 per share and a market cap of $209.08Bil. The stock has returned -16.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-book ratio of 4.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.42 and a price-sales ratio of 4.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:QCOM by 412,177 shares. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $137.39.

On 11/16/2022, Qualcomm Inc traded for a price of $121.42 per share and a market cap of $135.91Bil. The stock has returned -31.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qualcomm Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-book ratio of 7.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.72 and a price-sales ratio of 3.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:LLY by 149,800 shares. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $316.83.

On 11/16/2022, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $351.67 per share and a market cap of $334.72Bil. The stock has returned 38.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 53.62, a price-book ratio of 33.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 40.76 and a price-sales ratio of 10.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

