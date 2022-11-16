Tamarack Advisers, LP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 42 stocks valued at a total of $169.00Mil. The top holdings were LNTH(8.64%), MDRX(6.16%), and PCRX(6.12%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Tamarack Advisers, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

Tamarack Advisers, LP reduced their investment in NYSE:CI by 43,000 shares. The trade had a 6.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $281.41.

On 11/16/2022, Cigna Corp traded for a price of $308.48 per share and a market cap of $94.03Bil. The stock has returned 43.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cigna Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-book ratio of 2.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.44 and a price-sales ratio of 0.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 30,000-share investment in NAS:UTHR. Previously, the stock had a 4.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $223.56 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, United Therapeutics Corp traded for a price of $260.505 per share and a market cap of $11.92Bil. The stock has returned 28.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, United Therapeutics Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-book ratio of 2.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.14 and a price-sales ratio of 6.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 4,930,882 shares in NAS:STRM, giving the stock a 3.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $1.5 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, Streamline Health Solutions Inc traded for a price of $1.73 per share and a market cap of $95.30Mil. The stock has returned 1.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Streamline Health Solutions Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -17.00 and a price-sales ratio of 3.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 25,000-share investment in NYSE:LH. Previously, the stock had a 3.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $238.3 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings traded for a price of $242.97 per share and a market cap of $21.57Bil. The stock has returned -14.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings has a price-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-book ratio of 2.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.02 and a price-sales ratio of 1.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 24,000-share investment in NAS:AMGN. Previously, the stock had a 3.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $242.4 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, Amgen Inc traded for a price of $283.67 per share and a market cap of $151.10Bil. The stock has returned 41.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amgen Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-book ratio of 41.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.34 and a price-sales ratio of 5.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

