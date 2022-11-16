Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

33 RIVERSIDE AVENUE, 5TH FLOOR WESTPORT, CT 06880

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 177 stocks valued at a total of $372.00Mil. The top holdings were BGB(11.07%), TH(9.09%), and LZ(6.01%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC bought 209,731 shares of ARCA:JEPI for a total holding of 241,040. The trade had a 2.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.6.

On 11/16/2022, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF traded for a price of $55.225 per share and a market cap of $15.37Bil. The stock has returned -2.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a price-book ratio of 4.14.

The guru established a new position worth 152,553 shares in NAS:VTIP, giving the stock a 1.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.61 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities traded for a price of $47.73 per share and a market cap of $18.21Bil. The stock has returned -3.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 48,672 shares in ARCA:SGOV, giving the stock a 1.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $99.57 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $100.22 per share and a market cap of $5.55Bil. The stock has returned 1.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC bought 480,000 shares of NAS:LZ for a total holding of 2,607,111. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.35.

On 11/16/2022, LegalZoom.com Inc traded for a price of $9.16 per share and a market cap of $1.76Bil. The stock has returned -56.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, LegalZoom.com Inc has a price-book ratio of 11.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -28.63 and a price-sales ratio of 2.88.

Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IAU by 83,442 shares. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.77.

On 11/16/2022, iShares Gold Trust traded for a price of $33.6641 per share and a market cap of $25.79Bil. The stock has returned -4.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Gold Trust has a price-book ratio of 6.07.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.