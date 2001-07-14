Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ), a leader in global micro-mobility, has joined the Webull Corporate Communications Service Platform to be able to communicate directly with the audience of retail investors on the app.

For those that hold HLBZ shares, once they select to follow the company, they will be able to get notifications about news directly from Helbiz. There the company will share the latest on new products, city launches, innovations and financial presentations. Shareholders will also be able to ask Helbiz questions, upvote other people’s inquiries and see management’s answers.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 60 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

