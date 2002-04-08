Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses​

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (“SGLY”) formerly known as Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. ( SGLY) investors that the law firm has initiated an investigation on behalf of investors that lost money on their SGLY stock. SGLY investors are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their legal rights.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: [email protected], to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On November 16, 2022, the Company disclosed that, “The Company has received subpoenas from the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is complying with these subpoenas and fully cooperating with these governmental entities. Additionally, the special Committee of the Company's Board of Directors is continuing to investigate the claims raised by Hindenburg Research on May 5, 2022 and other related matters.”

On this news, SGLY stock fell sharply during intraday trading on November 16, 2022, the next trading day.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

[email protected]

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising