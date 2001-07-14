BJ%27s+Wholesale+Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, announced today that its newest club in Wayne, New Jersey, located at 300 Willowbrook Mall, will open on Friday, November 18, 2022. The retailer will now have a total of 234 U.S. clubs.

The new club will have a BJ%27s+Gas location on-site and offer members everyday low fuel prices, with the opportunity to earn extra savings through BJ%26rsquo%3Bs+Fuel+Saver+Program. The Wayne BJ’s Gas station, conveniently located off of Route 46, will open in December and offer regular, premium, and diesel fuels.

“We couldn’t be happier to open our doors and begin welcoming members into our brand-new club,” said Frank Griscavage, Club Manager of Wayne’s BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We’re excited to bring the value and convenience of BJ’s Wholesale Club into the Wayne community.”

At BJ’s, members can choose from a variety of convenient shopping options like in-club shopping, curbside+pickup%2C+in-club pickup, same-day+delivery, and standard delivery from BJs.com. When shopping in-club, members will have access to ExpressPay through the BJ’s mobile+app, a service that allows shoppers to scan products as they go and avoid the checkout line at the end of their trip. BJ’s helps members save time and money by offering incredible savings and unbeatable value on everything they need in a convenient one-stop shop, including a vast selection of fresh foods, produce, a full-service deli, household essentials, pet supplies, various exclusive offerings and much more. The club will also delight shoppers with the treasure-hunt experience that BJ’s members know and love with an assortment of seasonal items, home décor, fashion for the family, toys, hot tech, and a selection of local products.

BJ’s is offering a limited-time founding+member+offer for local shoppers interested in joining the club now through Thursday, November 17, 2022. Shoppers can sign up for a 1-year BJ’s Inner Circle Membership for just $25* instead of the regular $55 membership fee. Additionally, shoppers can sign up for a 1-year BJ’s Perks Rewards Membership with BJ’s Easy Renewal for just $65* instead of the regular $110 membership fee. BJ’s Perks Rewards members earn 2% cash back on most BJ’s purchases**.

Local shoppers interested in learning more about BJ’s Wholesale Club and signing up for a membership can visit BJs.com%2FWayne or sign up in person at the membership center located at 300 Willowbrook Mall.

BJ’s Charitable Foundation is proud to support the local community through both monetary and food donations. This year, BJ’s has contributed to the Boys and Girls Club of Northwestern New Jersey in support of the Wayne branch to aid youth programs.

“The Boys & Girls Club of Wayne is thrilled to welcome BJ’s Wholesale Club as a partner of our organization,” said Gina Radice,Director of Resource Development & Marketing. “We rely on support from our neighbors, like BJ’s, to provide our youth with opportunities that enable them to grow, learn, and lead healthy lifestyles. We’d like to thank BJ’s Wholesale Club for its contributions and can’t wait for the new club to open its doors to our community.”

Through a food rescue partnership, BJ’s Wholesale Club also donates unsold perishable food to Feeding America member food banks in its footprint, helping to get wholesome food onto the plates of families. In Wayne, BJ’s food bank partner is the Community FoodBank of New Jersey. To date, BJ’s has donated more than 120 million pounds of food including meat, produce, dairy, and bakery items to Feeding America member food banks.

BJ’s members can always expect:

Unbeatable savings: Members can save up to 25% off grocery store prices every day on everything they need for weekly shopping.

Members can save up to 25% off grocery store prices every day on everything they need for weekly shopping. Risk-free: Shoppers can try BJ’s risk-free with the company’s 100% money-back guaranteed membership.

Shoppers can try BJ’s risk-free with the company’s 100% money-back guaranteed membership. Save even more: BJ’s is the only warehouse club that accepts manufacturers’ coupons. Plus, members can stack savings using BJ’s coupons on top of manufacturers’ coupons.

BJ’s is the only warehouse club that accepts manufacturers’ coupons. Plus, members can stack savings using BJ’s coupons on top of manufacturers’ coupons. Choose the way you shop: Members can shop online at BJs.com and choose free curbside pickup or have it delivered with same-day grocery delivery*** or ship-to-home.

All BJ’s memberships are subject to BJ’s current membership terms, ask in-club or go to BJs.com%2Fterms.

*Offer is valid at the Wayne BJ’s Membership Center and online at BJs.com%2FWayne only, may not be combined with other offers, not redeemable for cash, non-transferable, and only good for new members. Sales tax will be added where applicable. Offer is contingent upon your enrolling in BJ’s Easy Renewal®, and you authorize BJ’s to charge the debit/credit card first used at BJ’s after accepting this offer, an annual recurring charge in the amount of the then-current membership fee for all active memberships on your account, plus tax where applicable, on the first day of the month your membership expires.

Expires: 11/17/22.

**BJ’s Perks Rewards members earn 2% cash back on most BJ’s purchases. Awards are issued in $10 increments, are used at BJ’s checkout, and expire six months from the date issued. Cash back can be requested in the form of a check prior to awards expiring by contacting BJ’s Member Care at 800-BJS-CLUB. My BJ’s Perks® program is provided by BJ’s Wholesale Club, Inc.; its terms may change from time to time. Some exclusions may apply. Visit BJs.com%2Fterms for program terms.

***BJ’s Same-day grocery delivery is not available in all ZIP codes. Log in to your account to confirm availability.

About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States focused on delivering significant value to its members. The Company provides a curated assortment of grocery, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services to offer a differentiated shopping experience that is further enhanced by its omnichannel capabilities. Since pioneering the warehouse club model in New England in 1984, the Company currently operates 233 clubs and 163 BJ's Gas® locations in 18 states. For more information, please visit us at www.BJs.com or on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 100 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (GreatFutures.org) has enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Today, more than 4,100 Clubs serve nearly 4 million young people annually through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun, friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Priority programs emphasize academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. In a Harris Survey of alumni, 57 percent said the Club saved their lives. National headquarters are located in Atlanta.

Learn more at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bgca.org%2Ffacebook and http%3A%2F%2Fbgca.org%2Ftwitter.

About Community FoodBank of New Jersey

The+Community+FoodBank+of+New+Jersey+%28CFBNJ%29, a member of Feeding America®, has been delivering food, help and hope across the state for over 45 years. Last year, CFBNJ provided nutritious food for over 85 million meals through its network of more than 800 community partners including pantries, soup kitchens, emergency shelters, mobile pantries, and child and senior feeding programs throughout the 15 New Jersey counties it serves. For our hungry neighbors, the Community FoodBank of New Jersey is the powerful agent of change that fills the emptiness caused by hunger and provides resources that are essential to earning a sustainable living.

