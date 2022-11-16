VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Jourdan Resources, Gamelancer Media, Dundee Corp and MAS Gold discussing their latest news.

Jourdan Resources ( TSXV:JOR, Financial) signs agreements for lithium project

Jourdan Resources (JOR) has signed an earn-in agreement and joint venture agreement with Sayona Mining Limited relating to the Vallée Lithium Project. Jourdan agreed to sell up to a 51-per-cent stake in 28 claims within the project. Executive Chairman Dr. Andy Rompel sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the news.

Gamelancer Media (CSE:GMNG) partnering with RBC to promote financial literacy

RBC approached Gamelancer with the idea of partnering to create an immersive experience for Gen Z and Millennial customers. Gamelancer knew it was a great fit and rolled out the first campaign on November 11th. President & Chief Operating Officer of Gamelancer Media, Mike Cotton, sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the partnership with RBC.

Dundee Corporation ( TSX:DC.A, Financial) portfolio holding, TauRx Pharmaceuticals secures funding for regulatory submissions of its Alzheimer's treatment

Dundee Corporation (DC.A) portfolio holding, TauRx Pharmaceuticals, has raised US$119 million to fund TauRx's regulatory submissions in the UK, US and Canada. Proceeds will also be used to advance development plans for regulatory approval in China. President and CEO Jonathan Goodman sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the news.

MAS Gold Corp ( TSXV:MAS, Financial) and Kitsaki Management Limited Partnership sign MOU

MAS Gold (MAS) has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Kitsaki Management Limited Partnership. The MOU is in respect of MAS's exploration efforts in the La Ronge Gold Belt region in Saskatchewan. Partnering with Kitsaki will allow MAS to work towards consent for its exploration and evaluation activities.

