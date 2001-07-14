Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced the winners of the 2022 Elevate+Awards, honoring customers delivering exceptional experiences to their consumers and communities. Customers around the world were recognized in eight categories: AI Innovation, Data Center of the Future, Early Adopter, Empowering Change, Experience First, Game-Changing WAN, Security Excellence and Service Provider Transformation. The selection process involved a combination of Juniper executive and external judges selecting the finalists and category winners.

“Juniper’s customers are transforming user experiences across a wide variety of industries, using AI-driven networking to achieve outcomes such as improving network troubleshooting in public schools; helping government natural resource entities lower their operational costs; and improving patient care in medical facilities with reliable Wi-Fi and location-based services,” said Rami Rahim, CEO at Juniper Networks. “The way our Elevate Awards honorees continually raise the bar and leverage technology to make the world a better place inspires us to continue innovating."

The AI Innovation category winner is the University of Oxford, a historic global institution delivering a modern digital experience to students, faculty, staff and guests with Juniper’s cloud-delivered wireless access solution—even in buildings that are over 800 years old. The university’s IT Services Team can now more easily resolve network issues and deliver a premium centralized Wi-Fi experience for departments and colleges who take up the service.

Airtel Africa is the winner in the Data Center of the Future category. It transformed data center challenges via an intent-based network that simplifies management, reduces potential human errors and offers the best services to customers. It serves 134 million customers, helping connect underserved, unbanked and unconnected communities so they can benefit from the digital world.

The winner of the Early Adopter category is Indonesia-based XL Axiata, one of the first companies to use Juniper segment routing. The service provider has successfully improved network agility, control and application awareness and is now better able to deliver 400G to help accelerate the country’s digital economy. It can better safeguard customer data with high bandwidth and provide comprehensive service management with a SLA of 99.5%.

The California Natural Resources Agency/Department of Water Resources is the winner in the Empowering Change category for taking a sustainable approach to IT with AI-driven networking, delivering a better user experience for the state’s natural resource entities and reaping $1 million in OpEx savings.

The Experience First category winner is Dalton Public Schools in Georgia, which eases network troubleshooting and management with an AI-driven network leveraging the Marvis Virtual Network Assistant. Dalton reduced network troubleshooting time by 35%, further advancing support of student success.

Granite Telecommunications is the winner in the Game-Changing WAN category, projecting rapid growth of AI-driven SD-WAN to fuel the next wave of advanced service delivery to customers in the US and Canada. Its customers benefit from additional agility and cost savings, being able to scale capacity and add more network services simply, with no infrastructure disruption.

AmeriTrust is the winner in the Security Excellence category for its AI-driven, zero-trust network that delivers business agility, operational simplicity and strong security to protect customers across the US. The insurance services company is able to meet stringent performance, security and availability requirements with application-aware fabric, and deliver an optimized, secure user experience with access control and segmentation.

The Service Provider Transformation winner is Verizon Business Group’s Connected Healthcare Center in the UK, which accelerates connected healthcare with AI-driven networking to improve the patient experience. Its global network facilitates the sharing of clinical expertise and patient data across disciplines, environments and locations, and provides fast, reliable Wi-Fi networking and sophisticated location services to improve the overall healthcare experience for patients and providers.

Finalists across all categories include:

AI Innovation: Newport News Public Schools and University of Massachusetts Amherst

Newport News Public Schools and University of Massachusetts Amherst Data Center of the Future: Raiffeisen Informatik and Vodafone Turkey

Raiffeisen Informatik and Vodafone Turkey Early Adopter: Oil India and Sentara Healthcare

Oil India and Sentara Healthcare Empowering Change: Algeria Telecom and Roselle Public Schools

Algeria Telecom and Roselle Public Schools Experience First: Australian Rail Track Corporation and Dimension Data

Australian Rail Track Corporation and Dimension Data Game-Changing WAN: TIM Brazil and VolkerWessels Telecom

TIM Brazil and VolkerWessels Telecom Security Excellence : National Institute of Informatics (NII) and Orange Spain

: National Institute of Informatics (NII) and Orange Spain Service Provider Transformation: Deutsche Telekom and Tata Play Fiber

To learn more about Juniper’s Elevate Awards and its honorees, visit the Juniper website here.

