As part of their ongoing commitment to equity and providing support for women and women’s health, Elevance Health has partnered with national nonprofit Impact Fitness Foundation to create a fitness and movement space at Herron-Riverside High School, in celebration of the inaugural Elevance Health Women’s Fort Myers Tipoff, a pre-season women’s collegiate basketball tournament.

At Elevance Health, the strategy to become a lifetime trusted health partner is fueled by their purpose to improve the health of humanity and making an impact in schools advances their commitment to address equity and social justice. More than 60% of the student-athlete population of Herron-Riverside are girls, and their new custom designed fitness space will serve as an additional health and wellness resource.

“Herron-Riverside strives to promote a lifetime of learning, and that not only applies to our rigorous academic curriculum, but also to the health and well-being of our students and families,” said Emanuel Harper, Head of School at Herron-Riverside High School. “The addition of a proper fitness facility, thanks to Elevance Health and the Impact Fitness Foundation, will provide a strong foundation for building healthy habits that will last far beyond high school.”

The completely renovated space includes new flooring, weight equipment, resistance tools and a fresh coat of paint that reflects the school colors, mascot, and motto.

“It’s not news that regular physical activity helps kids improve their fitness levels, and the pandemic really highlighted that it is a necessary part of reducing anxiety and depression,” said Chris Welsh, Founder and President of the Impact Fitness Foundation. “Yet when it comes to the modernization of public school buildings, fitness and movement spaces are rarely part of the conversation. We are thrilled to partner with a company like Elevance Health that believes in whole health and is invested in supporting schools that don’t have the resources they need.”

Following the unveiling of the space, female student-athletes and coaches took part in a training clinic with athletic trainers from IFF and the Indiana Fever to help orient them to their new facility.

“As an organization with deep roots in our communities, we are committed to advancing health equity – when everyone has a fair and just opportunity to be as healthy as possible – both nationally and locally,” said Dr. Darrell Gray, II, Chief Health Equity Officer at Elevance Health. “Through our partnership with Impact Fitness Foundation and Herron-Riverside High School, students will have increased access to resources and enhanced programming needed to optimize physical health.”

