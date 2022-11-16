UNITED SERVICES AUTOMOBILE ASSOCIATION recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

The United Services Automobile Association, or USAA for short, is a financial corporation that was founded in 1922 by a group of Army officers who were forced to self-insure one another when other auto insurance companies believed that they were a high risk group. The company has its headquarters in San Antonio and is one of the pioneers of direct marketing, looking for new clients through the internet or phone. The company switched to this kind of marketing in the 1960s, and, prior to that transition, the company did most of its business through mail. Although the company began by offering auto insurance services, the company would expand its line of services to include homeowner’s and life insurance in the 1960s and brokerage and banking services by the 1980s. The company’s clients were limited to commissioned officers, cadets and midshipmen eligible for cars or in college, students in the Marine Corps or Navy programs, or college graduate officer candidates in the OCS programs of various armed forces programs until 1996, when eligibility was extended to all enlisted personnel in the United States armed forces. Recently between 2009 and 2013, the company also offered restricted membership to civilians that allowed them to utilize USAA’s bank deposit products, investment products, and life insurance, although auto and property insurance products were still not eligible to these clients. USAA currently has a total of over 26,000 employees who look after their 11 million members. The company holds a total of over $130 billion in total assets under management and brings in an estimated net income of over 3.4 billion a year. The company now offers a wide variety of services to eligible members including CDs, credit cards, home mortgages, auto loans, various insurances, mutual funds annuities, bond, and ETF brokerage services, among others, with 19 locations. Some of the mutual funds it offers include the California Money Market Fund, Capital Growth Fund, Cornerstone Conservative Fund, and Extended Market Index Fund.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 559 stocks valued at a total of $3.59Bil. The top holdings were IEMG(7.88%), JNJ(3.33%), and UITB(2.57%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were UNITED SERVICES AUTOMOBILE ASSOCIATION’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, UNITED SERVICES AUTOMOBILE ASSOCIATION bought 2,105,711 shares of NYSE:MO for a total holding of 3,031,991. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.62.

On 11/16/2022, Altria Group Inc traded for a price of $43.58 per share and a market cap of $78.10Bil. The stock has returned 6.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Altria Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.25 and a price-sales ratio of 3.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 540,000-share investment in NAS:COIN. Previously, the stock had a 0.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $69.82 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, Coinbase Global Inc traded for a price of $48.83 per share and a market cap of $11.13Bil. The stock has returned -85.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coinbase Global Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -7.82 and a price-sales ratio of 2.12.

During the quarter, UNITED SERVICES AUTOMOBILE ASSOCIATION bought 304,380 shares of NYSE:CL for a total holding of 335,239. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.41.

On 11/16/2022, Colgate-Palmolive Co traded for a price of $76.01 per share and a market cap of $63.48Bil. The stock has returned -0.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Colgate-Palmolive Co has a price-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-book ratio of 101.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.72 and a price-sales ratio of 3.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, UNITED SERVICES AUTOMOBILE ASSOCIATION bought 35,287 shares of NAS:AVGO for a total holding of 50,404. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $510.87.

On 11/16/2022, Broadcom Inc traded for a price of $511.73 per share and a market cap of $207.25Bil. The stock has returned -7.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Broadcom Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-book ratio of 9.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.44 and a price-sales ratio of 7.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, UNITED SERVICES AUTOMOBILE ASSOCIATION bought 138,876 shares of NAS:TROW for a total holding of 185,943. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $119.29.

On 11/16/2022, T. Rowe Price Group Inc traded for a price of $123.87 per share and a market cap of $27.68Bil. The stock has returned -40.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-book ratio of 3.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.17 and a price-sales ratio of 4.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

