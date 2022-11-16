AVENIR CORP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 60 stocks valued at a total of $943.00Mil. The top holdings were AMT(13.49%), MSFT(12.33%), and MKL(9.51%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AVENIR CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 2,706,579-share investment in NYSE:DBRG. Previously, the stock had a 5.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.25 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, DigitalBridge Group Inc traded for a price of $15.05 per share and a market cap of $2.41Bil. The stock has returned -52.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DigitalBridge Group Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.43 and a price-sales ratio of 2.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 3.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 3,415,205 shares in FRA:6CL, giving the stock a 4.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of €19.06 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, DigitalBridge Group Inc traded for a price of €13.78 per share and a market cap of €2.46Bil. The stock has returned -47.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DigitalBridge Group Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.43 and a price-sales ratio of 2.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 3.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, AVENIR CORP bought 203,890 shares of NAS:CPRT for a total holding of 813,712. The trade had a 2.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.54.

On 11/16/2022, Copart Inc traded for a price of $62.04 per share and a market cap of $29.54Bil. The stock has returned -22.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Copart Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-book ratio of 6.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.90 and a price-sales ratio of 8.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

AVENIR CORP reduced their investment in NAS:DLTR by 83,334 shares. The trade had a 1.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $155.61.

On 11/16/2022, Dollar Tree Inc traded for a price of $166.3 per share and a market cap of $37.24Bil. The stock has returned 25.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dollar Tree Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-book ratio of 4.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.38 and a price-sales ratio of 1.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 12,290-share investment in NAS:ADBE. Previously, the stock had a 0.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $378.38 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $338.41 per share and a market cap of $157.33Bil. The stock has returned -49.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-book ratio of 10.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.07 and a price-sales ratio of 9.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

