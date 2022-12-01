Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited ("AOS") (Nasdaq: AOSL) today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

6 th Annual Wells Fargo TMT Summit – December 1, 2022, Las Vegas

– December 1, 2022, Las Vegas 11th Annual NYC Summit – December 13, 2022, New York

About the 6th Annual Wells Fargo TMT Summit:

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the conferences. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.

About the 11th Annual NYC Summit:

The NYC Summit is collectively hosted and funded by participating companies and features a “round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings with company management teams. During the event, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with the majority of the 12 management teams during the small group meeting sessions, as well as opportunities to meet with management during the breakfast and lunch networking sessions.

The 12 management teams collectively hosting the 11th Annual NYC Summit 2022 include: ACM Research (ACMR), Advanced Energy (AEIS), Aehr Test (AEHR), Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL), Axcelis (ACLS), FormFactor (FORM), Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR), inTEST (INTT), Intevac (IVAC), Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC), Onto Innovation (ONTO), and SkyWater Technology (SKYT).

To RSVP for the CEO Summit, please contact either of the Summit’s co-chairs.

Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye

Aspen Aerogels

Phone: (508) 826-4573

Email: [email protected]

Claire E. McAdams

Headgate Partners LLC

Phone: (530) 265-9899

Email: [email protected]

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, IGBT, IPM, TVS, HVIC, SiC, Power IC, and Digital Power products. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high-performance power management solutions. AOS's portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including portable computers, flat-panel TVs, LED lighting, smartphones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls, automotive electronics, and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers, and telecommunications equipment.

