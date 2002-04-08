SAN DIEGO, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP ( www.JohnsonFistel.com ) is investigating whether DLocal Limited (“DLocal” or “the Company”) ( DLO), any of its executive officers, or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focuses on investors' losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.



What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On November 16, 2022, Muddy Waters Research issued a short report titled, “DLO: ‘History Never Repeats Itself, but it Does Often Rhyme,’” stating the company “has repeated disclosures about its TPV and accounts receivable that flatly contradict one another. There is also a contradictory discrepancy between two key subsidiaries’ accounts payable and accounts receivable. These types of seemingly innocuous misstatements are, instead, often signs of cooked books because it can become quite a strain to keep the numbers straight once you start manipulating them.”

Following this report, the stock price dropped 37% in intraday trading.

