THORNBURG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2300 NORTH RIDGETOP ROAD SANTA FE, NM 87506-8361

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 200 stocks valued at a total of $5.63Bil. The top holdings were CME(6.20%), PFE(5.72%), and AVGO(5.25%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were THORNBURG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

THORNBURG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:ABBV by 1,243,301 shares. The trade had a 2.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $143.5.

On 11/16/2022, AbbVie Inc traded for a price of $151.87 per share and a market cap of $268.58Bil. The stock has returned 35.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AbbVie Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-book ratio of 16.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.96 and a price-sales ratio of 4.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, THORNBURG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC bought 1,290,852 shares of NYSE:ENB for a total holding of 3,384,931. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.17.

On 11/16/2022, Enbridge Inc traded for a price of $40.43 per share and a market cap of $81.55Bil. The stock has returned 6.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enbridge Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-book ratio of 1.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.77 and a price-sales ratio of 2.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

THORNBURG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:OTIS by 680,791 shares. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.16.

On 11/16/2022, Otis Worldwide Corp traded for a price of $78.4 per share and a market cap of $32.70Bil. The stock has returned -5.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Otis Worldwide Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.31 and a price-sales ratio of 2.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, THORNBURG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC bought 797,117 shares of NYSE:PFE for a total holding of 7,365,857. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.59.

On 11/16/2022, Pfizer Inc traded for a price of $48.05 per share and a market cap of $269.72Bil. The stock has returned 0.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pfizer Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-book ratio of 2.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.88 and a price-sales ratio of 2.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

THORNBURG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:ACWX by 857,190 shares. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.5.

On 11/16/2022, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund traded for a price of $45.49 per share and a market cap of $3.88Bil. The stock has returned -18.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a price-book ratio of 1.52.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.