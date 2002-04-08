BASEL, Switzerland, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myovant Sciences (: MYOV), a biopharmaceutical company that aspires to redefine care for women and for men through purpose-driven science, empowering medicines, and transformative advocacy, today announced that it approved equity awards for 18 new employees with a grant date of November 15, 2022 pursuant to Myovant’s 2020 Inducement Plan. The equity awards were granted to the employees joining Myovant in accordance with ’s Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08.



The new employees received, in the aggregate, restricted stock units (RSUs) to purchase 149,300 common shares of Myovant. One-fourth of the shares underlying each employee’s RSU will vest on the one-year anniversary of the grant date, with the balance of the common shares vesting in twelve equal quarterly installments thereafter, in each case, subject to each such employee’s continued employment with Myovant on such vesting dates. The RSUs are subject to the terms and conditions of the 2020 Inducement Plan and the applicable RSU agreements.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences aspires to redefine care for women and men through purpose-driven science, empowering medicines, and transformative advocacy worldwide. Founded in 2016, Myovant has executed multiple successful Phase 3 clinical trials across hormone-sensitive oncology and women’s health leading to five regulatory approvals in the United States and Europe. Myovant and its partners continue to file for additional indications of its lead products as well as continue further development of pipeline assets. Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd., is Myovant’s majority shareholder. For more information, please visit www.myovant.com.

