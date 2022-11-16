KELLY LAWRENCE W & ASSOCIATES INC/CA recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

KELLY LAWARENCE W & ASSOCIATES INC PASADENA, CA 91101

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 166 stocks valued at a total of $352.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(8.15%), ALB(6.77%), and GOOGL(5.04%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were KELLY LAWRENCE W & ASSOCIATES INC/CA’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 10,400-share investment in ARCA:SPY. Previously, the stock had a 1.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $395.76 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $395.45 per share and a market cap of $375.21Bil. The stock has returned -14.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-book ratio of 3.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.58 and a price-sales ratio of 2.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, KELLY LAWRENCE W & ASSOCIATES INC/CA bought 12,549 shares of NYSE:DIS for a total holding of 75,346. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.02.

On 11/16/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $93.95 per share and a market cap of $167.32Bil. The stock has returned -40.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 54.62, a price-book ratio of 1.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.21 and a price-sales ratio of 2.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, KELLY LAWRENCE W & ASSOCIATES INC/CA bought 12,300 shares of NAS:PYPL for a total holding of 100,345. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.67.

On 11/16/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $87.04 per share and a market cap of $99.23Bil. The stock has returned -59.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 44.18, a price-book ratio of 4.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.57 and a price-sales ratio of 3.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, KELLY LAWRENCE W & ASSOCIATES INC/CA bought 2,645 shares of NYSE:HD for a total holding of 40,199. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $295.18.

On 11/16/2022, The Home Depot Inc traded for a price of $314.91 per share and a market cap of $322.38Bil. The stock has returned -17.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Home Depot Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-book ratio of 1369.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.67 and a price-sales ratio of 2.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

KELLY LAWRENCE W & ASSOCIATES INC/CA reduced their investment in NAS:COST by 1,405 shares. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $520.14.

On 11/16/2022, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $524.11 per share and a market cap of $231.97Bil. The stock has returned 0.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 39.89, a price-book ratio of 11.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.35 and a price-sales ratio of 1.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

