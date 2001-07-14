Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM), a global insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, is proud to announce its Great Place to Work Certification™, a prestigious award based entirely on results from in-depth employee surveys around their experience working at the company. This year, 84 percent of Tandem employees said it’s a great place to work – 27 points higher than the average participating company in the United States.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

“Great Place to Work Certification isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Tandem Diabetes Care is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

“One of our core values is People First, which applies to our employees as well as our customers,” said John Sheridan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tandem Diabetes Care. “To have a positively different impact on the lives of people with diabetes it is important that we work to create an environment that supports our amazing team of dedicated employees. We are thrilled to be certified by Great Place to Work based on our employees’ feedback.”

Fostering and maintaining a strong, healthy culture has been a key strategic focus for Tandem. The company has received numerous local acknowledgements as a best place to work in San Diego, CA and Boise, ID through the years.

According to Great+Place+to+Work+research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified™ great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93 percent more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more about Great Place to Work at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a global insulin delivery and diabetes technology company based in San Diego, California, creates new possibilities for people living with diabetes, their loved ones, and healthcare providers through a positively different experience. The Company’s human-centered approach to design, development, and support delivers innovative products and services for people who use insulin. Tandem manufactures and sells the t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology. For more information, visit tandemdiabetes.com.

Tandem Diabetes Care, t:slim X2, and Control-IQ are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All third-party marks are the property of their respective owners.

