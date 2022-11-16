Family Capital Trust Co recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 50 stocks valued at a total of $219.00Mil. The top holdings were ADBE(31.86%), EFAV(4.65%), and IEFA(4.26%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Family Capital Trust Co’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Family Capital Trust Co bought 28,689 shares of BATS:GOVT for a total holding of 393,050. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.56.

On 11/16/2022, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $22.85 per share and a market cap of $22.04Bil. The stock has returned -11.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Family Capital Trust Co reduced their investment in NAS:SHY by 7,432 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.95.

On 11/16/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $81.26 per share and a market cap of $29.68Bil. The stock has returned -4.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 6,808-share investment in NAS:BNDW. Previously, the stock had a 0.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $69.68 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, Vanguard Total World Bond ETF traded for a price of $68.11 per share and a market cap of $554.42Mil. The stock has returned -11.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a price-book ratio of 1.89.

Family Capital Trust Co reduced their investment in NYSE:AMT by 729 shares. The trade had a 0.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $256.93.

On 11/16/2022, American Tower Corp traded for a price of $219.15 per share and a market cap of $102.04Bil. The stock has returned -13.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Tower Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-book ratio of 16.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.24 and a price-sales ratio of 9.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Family Capital Trust Co reduced their investment in NYSE:DHR by 508 shares. The trade had a 0.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $276.14.

On 11/16/2022, Danaher Corp traded for a price of $266.16 per share and a market cap of $193.75Bil. The stock has returned -12.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Danaher Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-book ratio of 4.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.07 and a price-sales ratio of 6.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

