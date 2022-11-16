NBT BANK N A /NY recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 225 stocks valued at a total of $612.00Mil. The top holdings were GUNR(6.64%), AAPL(5.11%), and MSFT(3.68%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NBT BANK N A /NY’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, NBT BANK N A /NY bought 18,895 shares of ARCA:STIP for a total holding of 50,066. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.03.

On 11/16/2022, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $97.29 per share and a market cap of $12.57Bil. The stock has returned -3.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 63,320 shares in ARCA:SPSB, giving the stock a 0.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.52 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $29.37 per share and a market cap of $7.25Bil. The stock has returned -3.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 20,831 shares in NAS:SHY, giving the stock a 0.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $81.95 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $81.26 per share and a market cap of $29.68Bil. The stock has returned -4.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

NBT BANK N A /NY reduced their investment in ARCA:GUNR by 38,217 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.73.

On 11/16/2022, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund traded for a price of $44.01 per share and a market cap of $7.27Bil. The stock has returned 16.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a price-book ratio of 1.81.

NBT BANK N A /NY reduced their investment in ARCA:IEMG by 26,594 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.93.

On 11/16/2022, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $46.9 per share and a market cap of $63.03Bil. The stock has returned -23.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a price-book ratio of 1.42.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.