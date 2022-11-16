MAI Capital Management recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 919 stocks valued at a total of $5.22Bil. The top holdings were IVV(7.65%), AAPL(4.17%), and MSFT(3.92%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MAI Capital Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, MAI Capital Management bought 148,083 shares of ARCA:IWF for a total holding of 363,884. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $234.63.

On 11/16/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF traded for a price of $226.27 per share and a market cap of $60.49Bil. The stock has returned -25.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a price-book ratio of 8.50.

During the quarter, MAI Capital Management bought 75,684 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 1,112,434. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 11/16/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $397.24 per share and a market cap of $300.55Bil. The stock has returned -14.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a price-book ratio of 3.59.

During the quarter, MAI Capital Management bought 150,882 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 1,575,821. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 11/16/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $148.79 per share and a market cap of $2,366.97Bil. The stock has returned -0.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-book ratio of 46.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.47 and a price-sales ratio of 6.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, MAI Capital Management bought 178,004 shares of BATS:USMV for a total holding of 264,860. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.77.

On 11/16/2022, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $72.27 per share and a market cap of $29.99Bil. The stock has returned -6.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a price-book ratio of 4.01.

During the quarter, MAI Capital Management bought 87,631 shares of ARCA:VIG for a total holding of 446,221. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.19.

On 11/16/2022, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF traded for a price of $152.87 per share and a market cap of $64.83Bil. The stock has returned -7.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a price-book ratio of 4.20.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

