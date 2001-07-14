Kimco Realty® (NYSE: KIM), North America’s largest publicly traded owner and operator of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers, and a growing portfolio of mixed-use assets, today announced it has been awarded Nareit’s Leader in the Light Award for the retail REIT sector, marking the third time the company has received this prestigious recognition for its sustainability initiatives.

The Leader in the Light awards are given to REITs that have demonstrated outstanding environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices throughout the year, with winners selected by an interdisciplinary panel of judges.

“It is an honor to once again be recognized for our continued and evolving efforts around environmental, social, and governance issues,” said Kimco CEO Conor Flynn. “ESG touches every area of our business, and it’s part of the framework through which we approach challenges, innovate solutions, and plan for future growth. As an industry leader, employer to hundreds, and a business operator in communities across the country, we’ll continue to refine and expand these efforts as we uphold our responsibility to positively impact all our stakeholders.”

Kimco has taken several steps in recent months to deepen its commitment to ESG, including tying a portion of executive incentive pay to the company’s performance against its ESG goals. In March of 2022, the company published its inaugural Workforce Diversity Report/EEO-1 for better transparency and insight into its diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. In recognition of its top-tier employee programs and inclusive and collaborative culture, Kimco was named as one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Real Estate by Great Place to Work®, in addition to receiving the Great Place to Work recognition for the fifth consecutive year. For more recent highlights and milestones related to the company’s ESG initiatives and progress towards its public ESG goals, download Kimco%26rsquo%3Bs+2021+Corporate+Responsibility+Report.

“The advancement of sustainability in all of its facets, including environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and good governance is a core component of the REIT and publicly traded real estate industry and is increasingly vital to communities and investors,” said Nareit President and CEO Steven A. Wechsler. “We applaud our members’ continued commitment to navigating their business strategies and practices through a sustainability lens.”

The Leader in the Light award winners were announced at Nareit’s REITworld 2022 Annual Conference in San Francisco.

