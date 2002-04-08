MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood”) ( HOOD) today reported selected monthly operating data for October 2022:



Net Cumulative Funded Accounts (NCFA) at the end of October were 22.9 Million, up approximately 30 thousand from September 2022. Monthly Active Users (MAU) at the end of October were 12.5 Million, up 0.3 Million from the end of September 2022.





Assets Under Custody (AUC) at the end of October were $70.2 Billion, up 9% from the end of September 2022. Net Deposits were $1.6 Billion in October, translating to a 30% annualized growth rate relative to September 2022 AUC. Over the last twelve months, Net Deposits were $19.1 Billion, translating to an annual growth rate of 17% relative to October 2021 Assets Under Custody.





Notional Trading Volumes - which are the primary driver of transaction revenues - were roughly flat in October from September 2022. Equities were $46.7 Billion (up 0.4%), Option contracts were 78.7 Million (up 1%), and Cryptocurrencies were $3.5 Billion (down 2%).





Margin Balances at the end of October were $3.8 Billion, down $0.3 Billion from the end of September 2022. Cash Sweep Balances at the end of October were $3.8 Billion, up $0.8 Billion from the end of September 2022.





Looking at early November: AUC (as of Friday, Nov. 11th) was similar to end of October levels; and Notional Trading Volumes per day (for the period of Nov. 1st through Nov. 11th) were up from October levels across equities, options, and crypto.



Robinhood October 2022 September 2022 Change M/M October 2021 Change Y/Y (M - in millions, B - in billions) User Growth (M) Net Cumulative Funded Accounts (NCFA) 22.9 22.9 0% 22.5 2% Engagement (M) Monthly Active Users (MAU) 12.5 12.2 2% 19.5 -36% Assets Under Custody (AUC) ($B) Total AUC $70.2 $64.6 9% $111.2 -37% Cumulative Net Deposits $87.5 $85.9 2% $68.4 28% Net Deposits $1.6 $1.3 N/M $0.5 N/M Trading Trading Days (equities and options) 21 21 0% 21 0% Total Trading Volumes Equity ($B) $46.7 $46.5 0% $79.3 -41% Options contracts (M) 78.7 78.2 1% $91.9 -14% Crypto ($B) $3.5 $3.6 -2% $18.0 -80% Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) (M) Equity DARTs 1.3 1.5 -9% 2.2 -40% Option DARTs 0.6 0.5 1% 0.7 -24% Total DARTs (Equity and Options) 1.9 2.0 -6% 2.9 -36% Crypto DARTs 0.2 0.3 -10% 0.5 -55% Customer Margin and Cash Sweep Balances ($B) Margin Book $3.8 $4.1 -8 $6.0 -38 Cash Sweep $3.8 $3.0 29% $2.5 52%

For definitions and additional information regarding these metrics, please refer to Robinhood’s full monthly metrics update, which is available on investors.robinhood.com.

The information in this release is unaudited and the information for the months in the most recent fiscal quarter is preliminary, based on Robinhood’s estimates, and subject to completion of financial closing procedures. Final results for the most recent fiscal quarter, as reported in Robinhood’s quarterly and annual filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), might vary from the information in this release.

About Robinhood

Robinhood Markets is on a mission to democratize finance for all. With Robinhood, people can invest with no account minimums through Robinhood Financial LLC, buy and sell crypto through Robinhood Crypto, LLC, spend, save, and earn rewards through Robinhood Money, LLC, and learn about investing through easy-to understand educational content.

Robinhood also intends to use the “Overview” tab of its Investor Relations website and its blog, Under the Hood, as means of disclosing material information to the public in a broad, non-exclusionary manner for purposes of the SEC’s Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg. FD). The Overview page can be accessed at investors.robinhood.com/overview and Under the Hood can be accessed at blog.robinhood.com and investors should routinely monitor those web pages, in addition to Robinhood’s press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts, as information posted on them could be deemed to be material information.

