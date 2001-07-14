Illinois American Water named Kyle Smith the Senior Operations Manager for the company’s Western Division, effective Oct. 17, 2022. In this role, Smith will oversee operations in the Peoria, Pekin and Lincoln Districts.

Smith joined Illinois American Water in 2020 as the Senior Superintendent of Operations in the Pekin District. Prior to that, he was the Director of Planning and Public Works for the Village of Peoria Heights.

Beth Matthews, Vice President of Operations for Illinois American Water said, “Kyle has extensive experience in the water industry. He brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to this leadership role.”

Smith has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in urban and regional planning from the University of Iowa. He holds a Class B Public Water Supply Operator license and is currently a Culture Champion Co-Lead for Illinois American Water. He and his wife Karin reside in Peoria with their three children.

