PITTENGER & ANDERSON INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 469 stocks valued at a total of $1.67Bil. The top holdings were FISV(17.24%), QQQ(3.13%), and VV(2.54%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PITTENGER & ANDERSON INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

PITTENGER & ANDERSON INC reduced their investment in NAS:ASML by 17,264 shares. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $501.02.

On 11/16/2022, ASML Holding NV traded for a price of $576.7 per share and a market cap of $229.07Bil. The stock has returned -32.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ASML Holding NV has a price-earnings ratio of 38.85, a price-book ratio of 27.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.29 and a price-sales ratio of 11.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, PITTENGER & ANDERSON INC bought 19,602 shares of NYSE:DG for a total holding of 39,496. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $246.69.

On 11/16/2022, Dollar General Corp traded for a price of $256.19 per share and a market cap of $57.79Bil. The stock has returned 12.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dollar General Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-book ratio of 9.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.23 and a price-sales ratio of 1.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 62,170 shares in NYSE:NGG, giving the stock a 0.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $64.95 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, National Grid PLC traded for a price of $60.03 per share and a market cap of $43.94Bil. The stock has returned -3.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, National Grid PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-book ratio of 1.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.75 and a price-sales ratio of 1.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

PITTENGER & ANDERSON INC reduced their investment in NAS:ADBE by 7,570 shares. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $378.38.

On 11/16/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $338.41 per share and a market cap of $157.33Bil. The stock has returned -49.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-book ratio of 10.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.07 and a price-sales ratio of 9.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, PITTENGER & ANDERSON INC bought 64,455 shares of NYSE:ENB for a total holding of 168,020. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.17.

On 11/16/2022, Enbridge Inc traded for a price of $40.43 per share and a market cap of $81.55Bil. The stock has returned 6.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enbridge Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-book ratio of 1.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.77 and a price-sales ratio of 2.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

