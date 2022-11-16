ACADEMY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/TX recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

500 N. VALLEY MILLS DRIVE - SUITE 200 WACO, TX 76710

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 35 stocks valued at a total of $462.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(10.53%), AMZN(8.24%), and MA(7.91%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ACADEMY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/TX’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ACADEMY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/TX bought 116,648 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 336,987. The trade had a 2.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 11/16/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $97.12 per share and a market cap of $990.78Bil. The stock has returned -45.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 89.10, a price-book ratio of 7.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.28 and a price-sales ratio of 1.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

ACADEMY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/TX reduced their investment in NAS:META by 62,687 shares. The trade had a 1.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.08.

On 11/16/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $113.23 per share and a market cap of $300.23Bil. The stock has returned -66.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-book ratio of 2.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.78 and a price-sales ratio of 2.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.29, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

ACADEMY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/TX reduced their investment in NAS:IDXX by 19,576 shares. The trade had a 1.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $367.34.

On 11/16/2022, IDEXX Laboratories Inc traded for a price of $426.08 per share and a market cap of $35.29Bil. The stock has returned -32.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, IDEXX Laboratories Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 54.14, a price-book ratio of 74.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 38.02 and a price-sales ratio of 10.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, ACADEMY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/TX bought 70,853 shares of NYSE:BABA for a total holding of 207,912. The trade had a 1.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.27.

On 11/16/2022, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $78.16 per share and a market cap of $206.93Bil. The stock has returned -53.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 43.42, a price-book ratio of 1.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.80 and a price-sales ratio of 1.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

ACADEMY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/TX reduced their investment in NYSE:BUD by 88,771 shares. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.79.

On 11/16/2022, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV traded for a price of $55.04 per share and a market cap of $111.10Bil. The stock has returned -7.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a price-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-book ratio of 1.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.96 and a price-sales ratio of 1.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.