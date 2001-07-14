BXP (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, today announced that it has been awarded Nareit’s 2022 Leader in the Light Award in the office property sector. This award is the highest achievement for Office REITs and acknowledges BXP’s leadership in demonstrating outstanding sustainability practices throughout the year.

The Leader in the Light Awards are based on the results of the GRESB Annual Survey, as well as scored responses to supplemental questions by outside judges. BXP recently received an eleventh consecutive “Green Star” recognition, the highest 5-star rating, and an “A” disclosure score in the 2022 GRESB assessment.

“We are thrilled to receive this recognition from Nareit,” stated Owen Thomas, Chairman & CEO, BXP. “The real estate industry plays an important role in mitigating the impacts of the climate crisis and I am proud of BXP’s leadership position in proving that a focus on sustainable development and operations is not only the right thing to do, it’s the smart thing to do.”

“BXP’s leadership in sustainability is a result of collective action across our organization,” stated Ben Myers, Vice President, Sustainability, BXP. “The ambition of our organization and perseverance of our team in achieving more sustainable approaches to development and operations drives the execution of business activities aligned with stakeholder economic, environmental, and social priorities.”

About BXP ESG

BXP’s commitment to ESG leadership has been recognized by numerous industry groups and rankings, including BXP’s inclusion as #4 on the 2021 Forbes Green Growth 50 list and #3 on Barron’s 10 Most Sustainable U.S. REITs list. BXP was named to Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies 2022 list, ranking first in its industry with an increased ranking of 31st overall out of the 499 companies included on list. In 2022, BXP was again named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award Winner and a Best in Building Health winner by the Center for Active Design. BXP was recently recognized as an inaugural Platinum level Green Lease Leader by the Institute for Market Transformation and the U.S. Department of Energy.

About BXP

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), with more than 50 years of experience developing, owning, managing, and acquiring exceptional properties in dynamic gateway markets. As of September 30, 2022, including properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures, BXP’s portfolio totaled 53.5 million square feet and 193 properties, including 14 properties under construction/redevelopment. For more information, please visit our website at www.bxp.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005203/en/