TANAKA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 46 stocks valued at a total of $32.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(20.22%), AMRS(17.57%), and NXE(7.88%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TANAKA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 70,000 shares in NAS:SYM, giving the stock a 2.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $14.71 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, Symbotic Inc traded for a price of $8.95 per share and a market cap of $495.11Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Symbotic Inc has a price-book ratio of 63.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.87 and a price-sales ratio of 1.04.

The guru sold out of their 14,775-share investment in NAS:TSEM. Previously, the stock had a 2.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.06 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, Tower Semiconductor Ltd traded for a price of $42.52 per share and a market cap of $4.60Bil. The stock has returned 14.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tower Semiconductor Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-book ratio of 2.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.97 and a price-sales ratio of 2.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

TANAKA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:CPRX by 48,970 shares. The trade had a 1.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.85.

On 11/16/2022, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $15.23 per share and a market cap of $1.59Bil. The stock has returned 110.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-book ratio of 5.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.60 and a price-sales ratio of 8.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, TANAKA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC bought 13,715 shares of NYSE:CCJ for a total holding of 17,839. The trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.59.

On 11/16/2022, Cameco Corp traded for a price of $23.99 per share and a market cap of $10.34Bil. The stock has returned -8.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cameco Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 104.76, a price-book ratio of 2.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.75 and a price-sales ratio of 7.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, TANAKA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC bought 80,000 shares of NAS:AMRS for a total holding of 1,912,741. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2.73.

On 11/16/2022, Amyris Inc traded for a price of $2.25 per share and a market cap of $731.68Mil. The stock has returned -70.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 1 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amyris Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -5.48 and a price-sales ratio of 2.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

