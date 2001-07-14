Performance+Food+Group+Company (PFG) ( NYSE:PFGC, Financial) today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program for up to $300 million of the Company's common stock with a four-year term.

Repurchases of the Company’s outstanding common stock will be made in accordance with applicable securities laws and may be made at management’s discretion from time to time in the open market, through privately negotiated transactions or otherwise, including pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 trading plans. The Company intends to fund the program with a combination of cash on hand, cash generated from operations and borrowings under the Company’s credit facility. This program replaces the previously authorized $250 million share repurchase program.

“The decision to authorize this share repurchase program underscores the confidence PFG’s Board of Directors has in our business momentum, financial position and free cash flow profile,” said Jim Hope, PFG’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “This share repurchase program provides an opportunity to return capital to shareholders, while we continue to execute our main strategic priorities -- sustained, profitable, sales growth, adjusted EBITDA margin expansion and lower leverage.”

The share repurchase program may be amended, suspended or discontinued at any time at the Company’s discretion, subject to compliance with applicable laws, and does not commit the Company to repurchase any specified number of shares of its common stock. The actual timing, number and value of the shares to be purchased under the program will be determined by the Company at its discretion and will depend on a number of factors, including the performance of the Company's stock price, general market and other conditions, applicable legal requirements, and compliance with the terms of the Company’s outstanding indebtedness.

About Performance Food Group Company

Performance Food Group is an industry leader and one of the largest food and foodservice distribution companies in North America with more than 150 locations in the U.S. and parts of Canada. Founded and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, PFG and our family of companies market and deliver quality food and related products to over 300,000 locations including independent and chain restaurants; businesses, schools and healthcare facilities; vending and office coffee service distributors; and big box retailers, theaters and convenience stores. PFG’s success as a Fortune 200 company is achieved through our more than 35,000 dedicated associates committed to building strong relationships with the valued customers, suppliers and communities we serve. To learn more about PFG, including how you can join our team, visit+pfgc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding the performance of our business, our financial results, our liquidity and capital resources, integration of our acquisition of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. ("Core-Mark") and other non-historical statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “projects,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The following factors, in addition to those discussed under the section entitled Item 1A. Risk Factors in PFG’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 2, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 19, 2022, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, could cause actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements:

economic factors, including inflation, or other adverse changes such as a downturn in economic conditions, negatively affecting consumer confidence and discretionary spending;

costs and risks associated with a potential cybersecurity incident or other technology disruption;

our reliance on technology and risks associated with disruption or delay in implementation of new technology;

competition in our industry is intense, and we may not be able to compete successfully;

the effects of health epidemics, including the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic;

we operate in a low margin industry, which could increase the volatility of our results of operations;

we may not realize anticipated benefits from our operating cost reduction and productivity improvement efforts;

our profitability is directly affected by cost inflation and deflation and other factors;

we do not have long-term contracts with certain of our customers;

group purchasing organizations may become more active in our industry and increase their efforts to add our customers as members of these organizations;

changes in eating habits of consumers;

extreme weather conditions, including hurricane, earthquake and natural disaster damage;

our reliance on third-party suppliers;

labor relations and cost risks and availability of qualified labor;

volatility of fuel and other transportation costs;

our inability to adjust cost structure where one or more of our competitors successfully implement lower costs;

our inability to increase our sales in the highest margin portion of our business;

changes in pricing practices of our suppliers;

our growth strategy may not achieve the anticipated results;

risks relating to acquisitions, including the risk that we are not able to realize benefits of acquisitions or successfully integrate the businesses we acquire;

environmental, health, and safety costs, including compliance with current and future environmental laws and regulations relating to carbon emissions and the effects of global warming;

our inability to comply with requirements imposed by applicable law or government regulations, including increased regulation of electronic cigarette and other alternative nicotine products;

a portion of our sales volume is dependent upon the distribution of cigarettes and other tobacco products, sales of which are generally declining;

if products we distribute are alleged to cause injury or illness or fail to comply with governmental regulations, we may need to recall our products and may experience product liability claims;

product liability claims relating to the products we distribute and other litigation;

adverse judgements or settlements or unexpected outcomes in legal proceedings;

negative media exposure and other events that damage our reputation;

decrease in earnings from amortization charges associated with acquisitions;

impact of uncollectibility of accounts receivable;

increase in excise taxes or reduction in credit terms by taxing jurisdictions;

the cost and adequacy of insurance coverage and increases in the number or severity of insurance and claims expenses;

risks relating to our substantial outstanding indebtedness;

our ability to raise additional capital on commercially reasonable terms or at all; and

risks related to the integration of Core-Mark, including: the possibility that the expected synergies and value creation from the acquisition will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; and the risk that unexpected costs will be incurred in connection with the integration of Core-Mark or that the integration of Core-Mark will be more difficult or time consuming than expected;



Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement, including any contained herein, speaks only as of the time of this release or as of the date they were made and we do not undertake to update or revise them as more information becomes available or to disclose any facts, events, or circumstances after the date of this release or our statement, as applicable, that may affect the accuracy of any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

