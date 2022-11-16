COLONY GROUP LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Boston, MA

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 770 stocks valued at a total of $5.67Bil. The top holdings were VOO(3.59%), IXUS(3.45%), and BRK.A(2.91%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were COLONY GROUP LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, COLONY GROUP LLC bought 181,217 shares of NYSE:BRK.B for a total holding of 215,638. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $284.56.

On 11/16/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $308.76 per share and a market cap of $680.35Bil. The stock has returned 8.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 68.90 and a price-sales ratio of 2.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, COLONY GROUP LLC bought 289,044 shares of ARCA:IJR for a total holding of 468,644. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.67.

On 11/16/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $99.53 per share and a market cap of $67.72Bil. The stock has returned -15.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a price-book ratio of 1.66.

During the quarter, COLONY GROUP LLC bought 89,248 shares of ARCA:IJH for a total holding of 123,959. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.38.

On 11/16/2022, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $250.39 per share and a market cap of $64.70Bil. The stock has returned -12.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a price-book ratio of 2.15.

During the quarter, COLONY GROUP LLC bought 318,831 shares of NAS:IUSV for a total holding of 350,521. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.58.

On 11/16/2022, ISHARES TRUST traded for a price of $71.58 per share and a market cap of $12.48Bil. The stock has returned -2.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ISHARES TRUST has a price-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a price-book ratio of 2.55.

During the quarter, COLONY GROUP LLC bought 300,141 shares of NYSE:TJX for a total holding of 401,598. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.81.

On 11/16/2022, TJX Companies Inc traded for a price of $79.02 per share and a market cap of $91.75Bil. The stock has returned 15.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TJX Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-book ratio of 16.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.48 and a price-sales ratio of 1.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

