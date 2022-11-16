CAZ INVESTMENTS LP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 34 stocks valued at a total of $24.00Mil. The top holdings were GRAB(20.64%), OPEN(12.96%), and ADTH(12.73%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CAZ INVESTMENTS LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

CAZ INVESTMENTS LP reduced their investment in ARCA:EEM by 121,733 shares. The trade had a 15.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.02.

On 11/16/2022, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $38.18 per share and a market cap of $22.08Bil. The stock has returned -24.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a price-book ratio of 1.43.

During the quarter, CAZ INVESTMENTS LP bought 100,000 shares of NAS:OPEN for a total holding of 982,465. The trade had a 1.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4.74.

On 11/16/2022, Opendoor Technologies Inc traded for a price of $1.92 per share and a market cap of $1.22Bil. The stock has returned -91.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Opendoor Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -11.01 and a price-sales ratio of 0.08.

The guru sold out of their 6,085-share investment in ARCA:FXI. Previously, the stock had a 0.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.95 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, iShares China Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $26.31 per share and a market cap of $4.65Bil. The stock has returned -35.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a price-book ratio of 0.76.

The guru established a new position worth 20,000 shares in NYSE:COOK, giving the stock a 0.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $3.38 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, Traeger Inc traded for a price of $3.87 per share and a market cap of $474.52Mil. The stock has returned -76.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Traeger Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -3.13 and a price-sales ratio of 0.63.

The guru established a new position worth 2,800 shares in NYSE:HIPO, giving the stock a 0.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.11 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, Hippo Holdings Inc traded for a price of $13.71 per share and a market cap of $316.19Mil. The stock has returned -85.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hippo Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.42 and a price-sales ratio of 2.65.

