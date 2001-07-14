Sallie Mae® (Nasdaq: SLM), formally SLM Corporation, today announced the appointment of R. Scott Black ley to its board of directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Blackley has been Chief Financial Officer at Oscar Health, Inc. since March 2021, and effective December 1, will step into a new role as Oscar’s Chief Transformation Officer overseeing operations, corporate strategy, and the company’s +Oscar business. He brings decades of experience in financial services, risk management, strategy, and operations to the Sallie Mae board having also served as Chief Financial Officer at Capital One Financial Corporation from May 2016 to March 2021 and as Capital One’s Controller from March 2011 to March 2017 and as its Principal Accounting Officer from July 2011 to May 2017.

Mr. Blackley also held executive positions at Fannie Mae and senior roles in consulting and public accounting, including an appointment to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a Professional Accounting Fellow and as a Partner with KPMG, LLP. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Utah.

“Scott is a well-respected and seasoned executive with tremendous insight, vision, and experience in financial services and operations,” said Carter Franke, Chair of the Board of Directors, Sallie Mae. “We look forward to tapping into his vast knowledge, leadership, and expertise as we continue to deliver on our strategic priorities for customers and shareholders.”

