BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) received notification that the ceiling value of the five-year Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity contract with the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency for economic indicator monitoring was increased from $30 million to $60 million.

“This ceiling increase validates a growing demand for real-time, AI-driven monitoring services that reveal economic activity at manufacturing hubs, major maritime ports, and airports around the world,” said Patrick O’Neil, BlackSky chief innovation officer. “It also demonstrates NGA’s growing interest in procuring commercial analytic services to support its broader mission.”

BlackSky’s on-demand dynamic monitoring platform provides decision makers with actionable subscription-based insights on relevant global economic indicators at unprecedented speed and scale.

“BlackSky has won a combined total of %2414+million of orders within just the first year of this five-year contract,” O’Neil added. “BlackSky’s Spectra AI platform for multi-source analytics and satellite imagery collection gives the NGA direct access to high revisit, dawn-to-dusk imaging and analytics that seamlessly integrate into their GEOINT workflows.”

Since winning the first order, BlackSky’s dynamic monitoring platform has collected thousands of observations over critical sites worldwide and demonstrated the ability to scale to meet customer demand.

BlackSky and four other vendors were selected for this multiple-award contract.

