44 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient ( NAVI), a leader in technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions, announced that its board of directors approved a 2022 fourth quarter dividend of $0.16 per share on the company's common stock.

The fourth quarter 2022 dividend will be paid on December 16, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2022.

About Navient
Navient ( NAVI) provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions that simplify complex programs and help millions of people achieve success. Our customer-focused, data-driven services deliver exceptional results for clients in education, healthcare, and government. Learn more at Navient.com.

Contact:
Media: Paul Hartwick, 302-283-4026, [email protected]

Investors: Jen Earyes, 703-984-6801, [email protected]

