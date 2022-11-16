MERCER GLOBAL ADVISORS INC /ADV recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1814 stocks valued at a total of $16.85Bil. The top holdings were BSV(4.57%), SCHX(4.07%), and MTUM(4.01%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MERCER GLOBAL ADVISORS INC /ADV’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, MERCER GLOBAL ADVISORS INC /ADV bought 3,348,150 shares of ARCA:SCHX for a total holding of 16,199,682. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.9.

On 11/16/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $46.77 per share and a market cap of $30.11Bil. The stock has returned -16.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a price-book ratio of 3.55.

During the quarter, MERCER GLOBAL ADVISORS INC /ADV bought 1,202,359 shares of ARCA:BSV for a total holding of 10,286,474. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.09.

On 11/16/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $75.33 per share and a market cap of $37.84Bil. The stock has returned -5.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, MERCER GLOBAL ADVISORS INC /ADV bought 2,618,222 shares of ARCA:SCHF for a total holding of 14,362,352. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.39.

On 11/16/2022, Schwab International Equity ETF traded for a price of $32.6 per share and a market cap of $28.33Bil. The stock has returned -16.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a price-book ratio of 1.47.

MERCER GLOBAL ADVISORS INC /ADV reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 11,816,962 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 11/16/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $98.85 per share and a market cap of $1,281.13Bil. The stock has returned -33.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-book ratio of 5.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.66 and a price-sales ratio of 4.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

MERCER GLOBAL ADVISORS INC /ADV reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 10,151,723 shares. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.66.

On 11/16/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $98.99 per share and a market cap of $1,279.30Bil. The stock has returned -33.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-book ratio of 5.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.63 and a price-sales ratio of 4.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

