Phreesia is proud to announce that Sara DiNardo, the company’s Vice President of Client Solutions, has been named to The Software Report’s list of the Top+50+Women+Leaders+in+SaaS+of+2022.

Honorees were chosen based on their demonstrated leadership capabilities, career track record and quantifiable contributions to the Software-as-a-Service industry. This is the fifth consecutive year a woman leader from Phreesia has been named to the list. Past Phreesia awardees are Allison Hoffman, General Counsel; Kristin Roberts, Vice President of Product Management; Kharen Hauck, Vice President of Marketing; and Amy VanDuyn, Senior Vice President of Human Resources.

“The accomplished women on this year’s list have been instrumental in leading their companies to innovation and success in everything from document generation to enterprise resource planning, education administration, cybersecurity, and other software categories,” The Software Report said in its announcement.

In her current role, DiNardo oversees the Client Services and Client Success teams responsible for all of Phreesia’s provider groups, focusing on implementation and account management. She works with her teams to help clients understand how Phreesia’s product suite can best meet their unique challenges and enhance the patient experience. She’s an accomplished+leader with more than 10 years of experience in healthcare technology, previously serving as a Senior Team Lead at Cerner Corporation before joining Phreesia in 2015.

“I’m incredibly honored to be recognized as one of the Top Women Leaders in SaaS,” said DiNardo. “Working at a technology company, especially in the healthcare space, is such an exciting opportunity to make a tangible, positive impact on providers and their patients. I’m grateful to be a part of a team that’s focused on creating a better healthcare experience.”

