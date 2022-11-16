HARBOUR INVESTMENTS, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2871 stocks valued at a total of $1.47Bil. The top holdings were VOO(5.28%), QQQ(2.99%), and IJR(2.84%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HARBOUR INVESTMENTS, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

HARBOUR INVESTMENTS, INC. reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 43,776 shares. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 11/16/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $98.85 per share and a market cap of $1,281.13Bil. The stock has returned -33.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-book ratio of 5.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.66 and a price-sales ratio of 4.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

HARBOUR INVESTMENTS, INC. reduced their investment in NAS:TSLA by 12,084 shares. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $279.27.

On 11/16/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $186.92 per share and a market cap of $590.25Bil. The stock has returned -46.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.76, a price-book ratio of 14.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.12 and a price-sales ratio of 8.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

HARBOUR INVESTMENTS, INC. reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 22,838 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.66.

On 11/16/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $98.99 per share and a market cap of $1,279.30Bil. The stock has returned -33.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-book ratio of 5.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.63 and a price-sales ratio of 4.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, HARBOUR INVESTMENTS, INC. bought 60,100 shares of BATS:DJUL for a total holding of 75,158. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.07.

On 11/16/2022, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - July traded for a price of $31.17 per share and a market cap of $176.89Mil. The stock has returned -7.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - July has a price-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a price-book ratio of 3.59.

HARBOUR INVESTMENTS, INC. reduced their investment in BATS:QMAR by 55,065 shares. The trade had a 0.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.32.

On 11/16/2022, FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - March traded for a price of $19.8109 per share and a market cap of $44.58Mil. The stock has returned -12.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - March has a price-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a price-book ratio of 5.74.

