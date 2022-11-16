ARBOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC /ADV recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 101 stocks valued at a total of $111.00Mil. The top holdings were MNA(2.75%), ENVX(2.71%), and VLO(2.58%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ARBOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC /ADV’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 54,708 shares in ARCA:PCY, giving the stock a 0.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.43 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF traded for a price of $18.6 per share and a market cap of $1.55Bil. The stock has returned -25.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 2,216-share investment in NAS:ADBE. Previously, the stock had a 0.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $378.38 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $338.41 per share and a market cap of $157.33Bil. The stock has returned -49.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-book ratio of 10.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.07 and a price-sales ratio of 9.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 9,547 shares in NAS:ON, giving the stock a 0.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $64.4 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, ON Semiconductor Corp traded for a price of $70.29 per share and a market cap of $30.40Bil. The stock has returned 13.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ON Semiconductor Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-book ratio of 5.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.06 and a price-sales ratio of 3.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 6,836 shares in ARCA:BIL, giving the stock a 0.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $90.98 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.55 per share and a market cap of $25.83Bil. The stock has returned 0.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, ARBOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC /ADV bought 4,741 shares of NYSE:WOLF for a total holding of 24,325. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.76.

On 11/16/2022, Wolfspeed Inc traded for a price of $88.06 per share and a market cap of $10.94Bil. The stock has returned -37.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wolfspeed Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -136.18 and a price-sales ratio of 12.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

