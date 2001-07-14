Ouster%2C+Inc. (NYSE: OUST), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries has been named a 2023 CES innovation Award Honoree in two categories: Vehicle Intelligence & Transportation and Robotics. Ouster was selected out of a record-high number of over 2,100 submissions for its groundbreaking REV7+OS+series, which leverages cutting-edge semiconductor and hardware design to deliver an unprecedented leap in lidar performance to empower safer and more capable autonomy applications. Ouster’s REV7 sensors will be on display at CES 2023 in the West Hall at booth #6541.

Ouster's Award-Winning REV7 OS Series Digital Lidar Sensors (Photo: Business Wire)

Ouster’s REV7 series features the all-new OSDome hemispheric sensor, as well as upgraded OS0, OS1, and OS2 sensors that deliver double the range, enhanced object detection, increased precision and accuracy, and even greater reliability. Powered by the L3, a fully custom and proprietary system-on-chip using back-side-illumination technology, REV7 brings the same advancements that revolutionized the digital camera industry to the high-performance lidar industry for the very first time. With REV7, Ouster now offers the highest-performing family of short, mid, and long-range lidar sensors on the market.

“REV7 delivers a giant leap forward in lidar performance without any change to the core architecture or form factor of our sensors – a true first in the lidar industry,” said Ouster CEO Angus Pacala. “We’re thrilled to receive the CES Innovation Award and be recognized in two categories. Another benefit of our digital approach is the flexibility of our platform, which allows us to serve hundreds of customers with a vast array of use-cases across the automotive, industrial, robotics and smart infrastructure industries.”

Ouster was a CES Innovation Awards Honoree twice before, in 2019 in the Vehicle Intelligence & Self-Driving Technology category and 2020 in the Vehicle Intelligence & Transportation category, for the release of its high-resolution OS1-128 and OS2-128 sensors, respectively. Ouster’s selection as a 2023 CES Innovation Award Honoree for REV7 marks its third time as an honoree, builds on years of innovation on its OS series, and demonstrates the inherent performance improvement advantages of digital lidar.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer+Technology+Association+%28CTA%29%26reg%3B, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 28 consumer technology product categories. An elite+panel+of+industry+expert+judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design. The CES 2023 Innovation Awards honorees can be found at CES.tech%2Finnovation.

About Ouster

Ouster (NYSE: OUST) is building a safer and more sustainable future through its high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, smart infrastructure, and robotics industries. Ouster’s sensors offer an excellent combination of price and performance with the flexibility to span hundreds of use-cases and enable revolutionary autonomy across industries. With a global team and high-volume manufacturing, Ouster supports approximately 700 customers in over 50 countries. Ouster is headquartered in San Francisco, CA with offices in the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.ouster.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

