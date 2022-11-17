COOKE & BIELER LP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Cooke & Bieler LP is an investment management firm based out of Philadelphia. The company was established in 1949 by cofounders Jay Cooke and Louis Bieler and currently operates under a partnership structure with 32 total employees of which 12 are investment professionals. Cooke & Bieler originally began as a local investment firm and has grown into “an institutional and private wealth manager with an international client base.” The company was affiliated with United Asset Management (Old Mutual) from 1986 to 2001, when the company would conduct a management buyback. Cooke & Bieler conducts its research internally, utilizing a conservative fundamental approach to make its investment decisions. The company utilizes a bottom up approach and invests in the value and growth stock companies of mid, large and all cap companies in the fixed income and public equity markets of the U.S. The company manages fixed income, equity, and balanced portfolios for its clients and benchmarks its performance against various S&P and Russell indexes. Cooke & Bieler invests most heavily in the finance sector, which alone makes up over a quarter of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, information technology, and materials sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocations. The company holds almost $5 billion in total assets under management spread across 293 accounts, all of which are discretionary except for 4 which make up just over a billion of its held assets. Although its total number of accounts has been gradually decreasing in recent years, its total assets under management, despite some volatility, has increased in recent years, growing from $3.9 billion back in 2010 to its current amount today. Cooke & Bieler mainly caters to high net worth individuals, which alone makes up over a third of its clientele, and also provides to individuals, charities, and others, in order of decreasing clientele.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 101 stocks valued at a total of $9.29Bil. The top holdings were ARW(3.23%), ACGL(3.22%), and GIL(2.92%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were COOKE & BIELER LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

COOKE & BIELER LP reduced their investment in NYSE:LDOS by 1,066,035 shares. The trade had a 1.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $97.69.

On 11/17/2022, Leidos Holdings Inc traded for a price of $106.01 per share and a market cap of $14.49Bil. The stock has returned 14.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Leidos Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-book ratio of 3.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.50 and a price-sales ratio of 1.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 1,346,207 shares in NYSE:CBRE, giving the stock a 0.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $79.27 during the quarter.

On 11/17/2022, CBRE Group Inc traded for a price of $75.66 per share and a market cap of $23.90Bil. The stock has returned -27.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CBRE Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-book ratio of 3.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.44 and a price-sales ratio of 0.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 3,236,789 shares in NAS:OTEX, giving the stock a 0.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.31 during the quarter.

On 11/17/2022, Open Text Corp traded for a price of $29.57 per share and a market cap of $7.97Bil. The stock has returned -41.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Open Text Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 53.76, a price-book ratio of 2.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.71 and a price-sales ratio of 2.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

COOKE & BIELER LP reduced their investment in NYSE:GIS by 839,502 shares. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.23.

On 11/17/2022, General Mills Inc traded for a price of $79.06 per share and a market cap of $46.92Bil. The stock has returned 28.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Mills Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-book ratio of 4.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.35 and a price-sales ratio of 2.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 73,219-share investment in NYSE:Y. Previously, the stock had a 0.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $838.84 during the quarter.

On 11/17/2022, Alleghany Corp traded for a price of $847.79 per share and a market cap of $11.41Bil. The stock has returned 27.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alleghany Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-book ratio of 1.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.62 and a price-sales ratio of 0.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.