FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

360 PARK AVENUE SOUTH NEW YORK, NY 10010

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 520 stocks valued at a total of $19.74Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(7.11%), AMZN(5.00%), and AAPL(3.77%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:V by 867,777 shares. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $203.49.

On 11/17/2022, Visa Inc traded for a price of $210.14 per share and a market cap of $442.68Bil. The stock has returned -1.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-book ratio of 12.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.81 and a price-sales ratio of 15.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 624,995 shares of NAS:NFLX for a total holding of 751,124. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $222.12.

On 11/17/2022, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $306.02 per share and a market cap of $136.19Bil. The stock has returned -55.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-book ratio of 6.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.07 and a price-sales ratio of 4.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMAT by 1,721,136 shares. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.43.

On 11/17/2022, Applied Materials Inc traded for a price of $104.22 per share and a market cap of $89.66Bil. The stock has returned -33.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Applied Materials Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-book ratio of 7.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.70 and a price-sales ratio of 3.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 451,041 shares of NYSE:LLY for a total holding of 497,256. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $316.83.

On 11/17/2022, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $352.93 per share and a market cap of $335.35Bil. The stock has returned 38.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 53.72, a price-book ratio of 33.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 40.80 and a price-sales ratio of 10.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:INTU by 406,880 shares. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $431.97.

On 11/17/2022, Intuit Inc traded for a price of $393.66 per share and a market cap of $110.96Bil. The stock has returned -38.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuit Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 54.30, a price-book ratio of 6.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 35.32 and a price-sales ratio of 8.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.