ALTFEST L J & CO INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 258 stocks valued at a total of $533.00Mil. The top holdings were STIP(9.04%), SPTL(8.47%), and QQQ(6.13%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ALTFEST L J & CO INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ALTFEST L J & CO INC bought 119,357 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 122,300. The trade had a 5.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.34.

On 11/17/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $285.44 per share and a market cap of $160.49Bil. The stock has returned -27.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a price-book ratio of 5.73.

ALTFEST L J & CO INC reduced their investment in ARCA:GLTR by 209,264 shares. The trade had a 3.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.84.

On 11/17/2022, abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF traded for a price of $86.75 per share and a market cap of $980.28Mil. The stock has returned -7.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 298,732 shares in ARCA:SCHP, giving the stock a 2.9% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.85 during the quarter.

On 11/17/2022, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF traded for a price of $52.59 per share and a market cap of $14.19Bil. The stock has returned -11.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, ALTFEST L J & CO INC bought 136,353 shares of ARCA:GBIL for a total holding of 208,263. The trade had a 2.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.28.

On 11/17/2022, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF traded for a price of $99.74 per share and a market cap of $4.16Bil. The stock has returned 0.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

ALTFEST L J & CO INC reduced their investment in BATS:BJUL by 432,042 shares. The trade had a 2.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.27.

On 11/17/2022, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July traded for a price of $31.4518 per share and a market cap of $173.77Mil. The stock has returned -4.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July has a price-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a price-book ratio of 3.60.

