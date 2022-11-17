RESOURCES MANAGEMENT CORP /CT/ /ADV recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

643 PROSPECT AVENUE WEST HARTFORD, CT 06107

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 477 stocks valued at a total of $579.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.01%), MSFT(4.83%), and NEE(3.42%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were RESOURCES MANAGEMENT CORP /CT/ /ADV’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 91,349-share investment in OTCPK:TORW. Previously, the stock had a 1.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $87.93 during the quarter.

On 11/17/2022, Torrington Water Co Inc traded for a price of $77 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 78.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, RESOURCES MANAGEMENT CORP /CT/ /ADV bought 60,928 shares of NYSE:RJF for a total holding of 61,400. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.27.

On 11/17/2022, Raymond James Financial Inc traded for a price of $120.53 per share and a market cap of $25.93Bil. The stock has returned 22.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Raymond James Financial Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-book ratio of 2.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.54 and a price-sales ratio of 2.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

RESOURCES MANAGEMENT CORP /CT/ /ADV reduced their investment in NYSE:VFC by 25,879 shares. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.14.

On 11/17/2022, VF Corp traded for a price of $32.17 per share and a market cap of $12.50Bil. The stock has returned -56.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, VF Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-book ratio of 4.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.30 and a price-sales ratio of 1.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

RESOURCES MANAGEMENT CORP /CT/ /ADV reduced their investment in NYSE:TJX by 17,064 shares. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.81.

On 11/17/2022, TJX Companies Inc traded for a price of $79.02 per share and a market cap of $91.75Bil. The stock has returned 15.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TJX Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-book ratio of 16.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.48 and a price-sales ratio of 1.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 15,500 shares in NYSE:GBCI, giving the stock a 0.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.55 during the quarter.

On 11/17/2022, Glacier Bancorp Inc traded for a price of $56.67 per share and a market cap of $6.28Bil. The stock has returned -3.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Glacier Bancorp Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-book ratio of 2.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.51 and a price-sales ratio of 7.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.