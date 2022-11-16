PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2022 / abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (ticker:ASGI) has set a new adjournment date for its special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held and adjourned on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, which is Friday, December 9, 2022 at 11:00 am eastern time, in order to allow for the solicitation of additional proxies for the Meeting to achieve the requisite quorum and to add a routine proposal to ratify the selection of KPMG LLP as independent registered public accounting firm for the Fund for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2023, for approval at the Meeting. Shareholders are directed to the supplemental proxy materials that they will receive in the mail for further information. The proxy statement, as supplemented to date, is also available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website, www.sec.gov.

Important Information

In the United States, abrdn is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: abrdn Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., abrdn Australia Limited, abrdn Asia Limited, Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, abrdn ETFs Advisors LLC and Aberdeen Standard Alternative Funds Limited.

The information in this press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction pursuant to or in connection with the proposed transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

In connection with the proposed combination, ASGI filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") a proxy statement, as supplemented. Shareholders are advised to read the proxy statement, as supplemented, because it contains important information about the proposed transaction and related matters. The proxy statement is available for free at the Commission's website www.sec.gov.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

If you If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact [email protected]

For More Information Contact:

abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds

Investor Relations

1-800-522-5465

[email protected]

SOURCE: abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/726323/abrdn-Global-Infrastructure-Income-Fund-Announces-New-Adjournment-Date-of-Special-Shareholder-Meeting



