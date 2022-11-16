HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2022 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT), a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced that it is being named a CES® 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree for NANOWEB® Transparent EMI Shielding Film. This year's CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of over 2,100 submissions. The announcement is being made ahead of CES 2023, the world's most influential technology event, taking place January 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 28 consumer technology product categories. Those with the highest rating receive the "Best of Innovation" distinction. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

NANOWEB® EMI Shielding (right) provides clear visibility while protecting against harmful radiation.

"It is an honor to be selected for a CES® 2023 Innovation Award for META's NANOWEB® Transparent EMI Shielding application," said George Palikaras, President and CEO of Meta Materials. "At META, we don't just design innovative products, we create solutions to complex problems while improving performance. Every year, over 70 million microwaves are sold worldwide and one of the biggest challenges is you cannot see clearly what is cooking inside. Our NANOWEB® product solves that by providing the user clear visibility while still protecting against harmful radiation."

NANOWEB® is the world's most transparent and conductive film, offering a more sustainable and higher performing solution compared to alternatives such as indium tin-oxide (ITO). NANOWEB® films can be applied onto any surface, such as glass windows of cars, displays and more. In 2022, META applied NANOWEB® for the first time in the consumer electronics industry onto the windows of microwave ovens offering EMI shielding with a crystal-clear view. Conventional microwave window doors use perforated metal with low transparency, thereby limiting visibility of the food while cooking. META's patented NANOWEB® offers crystal clear views with up to 99% transparency, may be fabricated onto any surface, fits all shapes and sizes, and provides superior shielding performance.

Beyond microwaves, NANOWEB® shielding can be deployed to stop signals from entering buildings by placing it on windows and walls, to protect automotive sensors such as LiDAR, electronics display screens, and more. Learn more about the benefits of NANOWEB

The CES 2023 Innovation Awards honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/Innovation-Awards/Honorees.aspx. More will be revealed in January. META will exhibit its NANOWEB® Transparent EMI Shielding Film installed in a microwave oven in the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2023.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2023 will take place in Las Vegas on January 5-8, 2023, with Media Days taking place January 3-4, 2023. Attendees will experience new technologies from global brands, hear about the future of technology from thought leaders and collaborate face-to-face with other attendees. The show will highlight how innovations in sustainability, transportation and mobility, digital health, the metaverse and more are addressing the world's greatest challenges. Audiences will hear from industry experts during live keynotes, including leaders from John Deere and AMD. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2023 updates, registration details and the media page for all press resources. The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

About Meta Materials Inc.

META® delivers previously unachievable performance, across a range of applications, by inventing, designing, developing, and manufacturing sustainable, high-performance, functional materials. Our extensive technology platform enables leading global brands to deliver breakthrough products to their customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. Our nano-optic metamaterial technology provides anti-counterfeiting security features for government documents and currencies and authentication for brands. Our achievements have been widely recognized, including being named a Lux Research Innovator of the Year in 2021. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com.

Forward Looking Information

This press release includes forward-looking information or statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding the Company, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the ability of the Company to continue to meet the Nasdaq requirements to maintain a Nasdaq listing, the business strategies, product development, expansion plans and operational activities of the Company. Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "pursuing", "potential", "predicts", "projects", "seeks", "plans", "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, the capabilities of our facilities and the expansion thereof, research and development projects of the Company, the total available market and market potential of the products of the Company, the market position of the Company, the need to raise more capital and the ability to do so, the scalability of the Company's production ability, capacity for new customer engagements, material selection programs timeframes, the ability to reduce production costs, enhance metamaterials manufacturing capabilities and extend market reach into new applications and industries, the ability to accelerate commercialization plans, the possibility of new customer contracts, the continued engagement of our employees, the technology industry, market strategic and operational activities, and management's ability to manage and to operate the business. More details about these and other risks that may impact the Company's businesses are described under the heading "Forward-Looking Information" and under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2022, with an SEC filing date of March 2, in the Company's Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 9, 2022, and in subsequent filings made by Meta Materials with the SEC, which are available on SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

Media Inquiries

Rob Stone

Vice President, Corporate Development and Communications

Meta Materials Inc.

[email protected]

Investor Contact

Mark Komonoski

Senior Vice President

Integrous Communications

Phone: 1-877-255-8483

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Meta Materials Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/725731/Meta-Materials-Named-a-CES-2023-Innovation-Awards-Honoree



