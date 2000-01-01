Costco Wholesale Corp. ( COST, Financial) is again emerging as a strong performer during this bear market. The company, which runs membership-only big-box retail outlets, has performed well in the last few years, despite the pandemic and its associated hurdles. The company mainly derives profits from membership fees, which works well. Costco has absorbed some of the price increases in its products and leveraged its buying levels to keep prices to a minimum.

Costco has long been able to stay ahead of its peers by offering lower prices, a wider selection of products and better customer service. Costco also offers exclusive products that can only be purchased at Costco locations or on Costco.com. These products are typically private-label products that Costco only carries.

Don't get me wrong, overall I think Costco is heading in the right direction for long-term growth. However, I find the current valuation to be too rich given the volatile stock market. The stock is on cloud nine because of the company's strong performance so far this year. It is trading at more expensive multiples compared to historical levels, so even a small setback could prove rough for investors.

Costco's business model is powering the company during a difficult period

Costco is a bulk seller that is well-known for its low prices. It is especially popular among families and those who are looking to save money on groceries and other household items. Costco can keep prices low because it buys and sells its products in bulk. This allows the company to negotiate better deals with suppliers and pass the savings on to customers. Costco also does not carry a lot of inventory, which helps to keep costs down. In recent years, Costco has been expanding its online presence and now offers delivery and online shopping in addition to in-store shopping. Costco's sales have been strong recently, especially during the high-inflation environment where people are looking for ways to save money.

Costco offers two membership options costing $60 or $120 annually. These membership fees are the major profit drivers for the company. The membership model works because Costco's customer base is very loyal. The company has around 119 million cardholders worldwide. Over 90% of customers renew their annual memberships, and during 2020, the retailer attracted 10 million new members. The trend hints at a bright future for the company. Costco might raise its fees eventually, but not in the immediate future.

Inflation is a positive

As has become customary, Costco recently delivered handsome results amid a difficult economic period. The sales for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year were at $72.10 billion, an increase of 15% from last year. Earnings per share was at $4.20, up 11.7% from a year ago. These are impressive numbers considering that higher inflation rates and a negative currency exchange rate situation had ill effects on the bottom line. Costco was able to absorb most of the price increases, offering its clients some of the best deals, which led to better sales. The company's e-commerce sales were also up by over 7%, helping the overall revenues.

The results illustrate that Costco is one of the store chains likely to have lesser effects from the current economic slowdown. Since the company offers the lowest prices, it may become a preferred option for people for their necessities. Costco has always been a go-to place for people who are looking for quality items at low prices.

The store has been able to weather the storm so far, but it remains to be seen how long this will last. With the current inflation, Costco may not be able to keep its prices low for much longer. Nevertheless, it is still one of the best options for people looking to save money. Double-digit revenue growth is unlikely, but Costco will still be a preferred choice for many shoppers.

The company is hopeful that the upcoming holiday season will provide a boost. People are likely to be looking for value when they shop for holiday dinner necessities and gifts, and Costco will be able to offer them just that. However, Costco is facing some difficulties. Sales rose just 7.7% in October, a figure that's down from recent double-digit growth figures.

Costco stock is not cheap

Despite the macroeconomic downturn, Costco's stock price has outperformed the overall market this year. Many investors believe that Costco has the strength to weather further economic problems. Due to its diverse product offerings and low prices that appeal to customers in an environment where many are cutting back on spending, Costco is seen as a safe investment in a time of economic uncertainty. However, the fact remains that Costco's price-earnings ratio of 39 is sky-high compared to its 10-year median price-earnings ratio of 29.

Indeed, with shares trading at almost 40 times earnings, no one can call Costco stock cheap, especially with many other quality names on the market trading at historical discounts. For investors who are looking for a long-term pick, the valuation will not matter as much, but this is no short-term play in my book.

Takeaway

Costco has been one of the most successful retailers in recent years, weathering the economic downtown and emerging as a strong competitor in the discount retail space. Costco's secret to success is its focus on offering high-quality merchandise at low prices, which has resonated with consumers and investors alike. It has performed well this year, posting strong sales and earnings growth. However, there is a danger that the stock is now overvalued. Costco trades at a significant premium to its peers and its own history. As a result, I think Costco may be due for a pullback in the months ahead.