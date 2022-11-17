Alphabet Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1600 AMPHITHEATRE PARKWAY MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA 94043

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 49 stocks valued at a total of $1.96Bil. The top holdings were VERV(19.25%), EQRX(12.02%), and PATH(9.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Alphabet Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 21,907,038-share investment in NYSE:IONQ. Previously, the stock had a 9.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $7.17 during the quarter.

On 11/17/2022, IonQ Inc traded for a price of $5.25 per share and a market cap of $1.05Bil. The stock has returned -80.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, IonQ Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -14.79 and a price-sales ratio of 164.06.

The guru sold out of their 2,563,441-share investment in NYSE:RCUS. Previously, the stock had a 2.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.6 during the quarter.

On 11/17/2022, Arcus Biosciences Inc traded for a price of $28.87 per share and a market cap of $2.09Bil. The stock has returned -22.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Arcus Biosciences Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-book ratio of 2.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.76 and a price-sales ratio of 5.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 593,404 shares in NAS:GTLB, giving the stock a 1.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.64 during the quarter.

On 11/17/2022, GitLab Inc traded for a price of $43.79 per share and a market cap of $6.52Bil. The stock has returned -64.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GitLab Inc has a price-book ratio of 8.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -33.76 and a price-sales ratio of 15.57.

The guru established a new position worth 5,361,671 shares in NYSE:VLD, giving the stock a 0.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $3.44 during the quarter.

On 11/17/2022, Velo3D Inc traded for a price of $2.49 per share and a market cap of $464.17Mil. The stock has returned -78.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Velo3D Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -19.35 and a price-sales ratio of 3.77.

Alphabet Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:DXCM by 14,226 shares. The trade had a 0.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.85.

On 11/17/2022, DexCom Inc traded for a price of $114.89 per share and a market cap of $44.38Bil. The stock has returned -29.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DexCom Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 211.58, a price-book ratio of 24.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 102.80 and a price-sales ratio of 17.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.