Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Bird Global, Inc. (“Bird” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BRDS) on behalf of Bird stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Bird has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On November 14, 2022, Bird announced a restatement of its financial statements for certain periods in 2020, 2021, and 2022 in order to correct an error regarding “recognition of revenue on certain trips completed by customers of its Sharing business for which collectability was not probable.”

On this news, the price of Bird shares declined by $0.07 per share, or approximately 15.94%, from $0.4330 per share to close at $0.3640 on November 14, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Bird shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at [email protected], by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling+out+this+contact+form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116006002/en/