Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Twist Bioscience Corp (“Twist” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TWST) on behalf of Twist stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Twist has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Before the market opened on November 15, 2022, Scorpion Capital published a negative report on Twist entitled "A Cash-Burning Inferno That Is Not a Going Concern, Operating a Ponzi-Like Scheme That Will End In Bankruptcy. Just Another 'Synthetic Biology' Swindle, This Time With An Absurd 'Silicon DNA Chip' And Financials So Phony It May Be Criminal. Target Price: $0." The report alleges Twist is "A ticking time bomb that we believe is resorting to a Worldcom-esque accounting fraud" and "Multiple competitors internally refer to Twist's price dumping and customer subsidy scheme as a "Ponzi".

In early morning trading on November 15, 2022, Twist's stock price is down $11.42 per share to $26.59, or a drop of 30.0%.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Twist shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters

