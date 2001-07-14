Sostravel.com+S.p.A. (Euronext Growth Milan, ticker: SOS), digital operator offering booking services, digital itineraries including information on flights and airports, car rental, experiences, and proprietary services including the Lost Luggage Concierge through the Sostravel and Flio apps, as well as through the platforms www.Sostravel.com and www.amareitalia.com, announces that today, Arrowhead, an Independent Research company based in New York, providing due diligence and valuation reports on selected listed companies, published+a+research+report+on+Sostravel, with a Fair Share Valuation Bracket of 2.01 to 2.50 EUR, when the share price of the company (ticker BIT: SOS) trades at ~0.90 EUR, for a 2,760% potential appreciation.

Sostravel App offers booking services, digital itineraries including flight and airport information, car renting, experiences, and insurance services. The company operates the Lost Luggage Concierge proprietary service and is expanding into telehealth services designed for travellers. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Sostravel.com S.p.A. (SOS), headquartered in Italy, operates in the global travel and tourism (T&T) industry. It has a presence online, on Google Play, and Apple App Store, and in 23 airports in Europe, America, and Asia. The company was founded in 2017 as a spin-off from TraWell+Co. (previously Safe Bag).

On November 1st, the company finalized the merger with DDC, a company with strong expertise in digital marketing for traveling and an established booking platform. The app, now merged with DDC allows customers to engage in bookings of airplanes, hotels, and cars, build a digital itinerary with other services, such as tours and events, and access value-added services like Lost Luggage Concierge and telehealth. The strategy is to attract potential customers with booking services and offer high-margin services through the app, focusing on the leisure and holiday segments.

The new post-merger entity is positioned to capture the growth in digital travel revenues, already owning a significant share of the passenger information sector, Sostravel aims to consolidate the world of traveler information and services, with the only integrated app on the market.

Based on its due diligence and valuation estimates, Arrowhead believes that SOS’s fair share value lies in the EUR 2 to EUR 2.50 bracket, which has been calculated using a blended valuation method: with 60% weighting to a discounted cash flow (DCF) method and 40% weighting to a Comparable Companies Valuation method.

Sostravel is listed on Euronext Growth Milan, ticker BIT%3A+SOS

