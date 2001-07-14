Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) and the American Association of Dental Office Management (AADOM) today announced that Jennifer Z. Vickery, Vice President of Operations, Oklahoma-based Ocean Dental, has been selected as the recipient of the ninth annual Green Leader Award. Ms. Vickery was presented with the award by Lorie Streeter, Vice President, AADOM, and Karen Golden Russell, Vice President and General Manager, Practice Services, Henry Schein Dental, at the recent 2022 AADOM Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona.

AADOM created the award as part of its Green Leader Initiative, which aims to empower practice managers to reduce their practices’ environmental footprint and lead their teams in becoming part of dentistry’s green future. The Award is supported each year by the Henry Schein Cares Foundation (HSCF).

“On behalf of Team Schein, we congratulate Ms. Vickery on her Green Leader Award, and we look forward to continuing to support AADOM’s mission of helping dental practices make an impact on the communities they serve,” said Ms. Golden Russell. “The AADOM Green Leader initiative represents our core values and our mission of ‘doing well by doing good,’ and we are committed to supporting our customers in their efforts to establish sustainable practices as part of our shared commitment to preserving our environment.”

Ms. Vickery was selected for her work to convert all 15 Ocean Dental clinics across six states to go paperless, which has helped reduce waste and increase sustainability, as well as decrease the risk of contamination. She has also advanced Ocean Dental’s efforts to create a green mindset across the organization, implementing a cloud-based HRIS system that supports the human resource team’s management of everything from payroll to benefits to open enrollment. Ms. Vickery also implemented an efficient policy on direct deposit, eliminating any paper checks, envelopes, and stamps. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Ms. Vickery helped ensure that a washer and dryer was installed so that a large stock of washable gowns, which she helped make available, could be cleaned with biodegradable green cleaner. By adopting these practices, the clinic was able to reduce waste of disposable gowns and help conserve those supplies for essential health care workers fighting the frontlines.

“My sincere appreciation goes out to both HSCF and AADOM for this incredible honor,” said Ms. Vickery. “I am looking forward to inspiring the dental community in my role as the 2022 Green Leader. AADOM is the perfect foundation to share the importance of green leadership in our everyday lives and the dental industry. The more we inspire others to make positive change, the greater legacy we can all leave behind.”

AADOM is the nation's largest educational and networking association dedicated to serving dental practice management professionals and fostering companionship and support for dental office managers. Its mission is to provide its members with resources, education, and networking opportunities to help them achieve the highest level of professional development.

“The waste reduction and sustainability efforts that Ms. Vickery and her practice have implemented are making a big impact,” said Ms. Streeter. “We were thoroughly impressed by the huge green steps she took to help protect the environment, and congratulate her on this well-deserved recognition.”

